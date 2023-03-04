JOPLIN, Mo. — Folks came together for some breakfast, this morning in Joplin, all for a great cause.

Building Bridges Joplin partnered with the Joplin Elks Lodge 501 to host the event at the lodge.

With a cost of $8, folks could enjoy a menu of pancakes, biscuits, gravy, eggs, and sausage.

All of the money raised will be invested back into the “Building Bridges – Joplin” organization.

“Building Bridges is – we’re mostly known as being a poverty recovery program. But really at the core of it is relationship building. Just helping people build that social capital. We’re walking alongside people as they want to go to that next step in their life, making those positive changes and just letting them know like, ‘hey, you’ve got this group of people rallying behind you’, and we’re just feeding them with encouragement and the relationships and the resources all the time,” said Adrienne Weston, Building Bridges, Joplin Program Coordinator.

Next week, “Building Bridges – Joplin” will have a private graduation for those that are participating in the program.