JOPLIN, Mo. — Bright Futures Joplin is looking for some trusting adults to help change a child’s life.

The organization’s executive director says they could never have enough “Lunch PALS” and they’re working on building back their volunteer numbers, post-COVID.

“PALS” stands for “Positive Adults Lunching with Students.” It’s a mentorship program that partners a student with a volunteer at one of Joplin’s elementary schools. Pals simply give 20 minutes a week to have lunch with their student.

“A lot of our mentors are retired because they have time to come in, and so COVID really took a hit on that. So, we’re really trying to build the program back up. But, it’s so important. These kids, they need someone that is going to show up all the time, and be their buddy, and someone they can talk to, and it’s so important,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Executive Director.

Balance Treatment Center is sponsoring background check fees for anyone interested in becoming a Pal.

We have a link to the sign-up here.