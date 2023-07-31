JOPLIN, Mo. — A grant to a local non-profit organization is going to help ensure students don’t go hungry after school.

Bright Futures Joplin has received a $5,000 grant from the Lozier Community Grant Fund.

Money will be used to support food-insecure students in the Joplin School District, through Bright Futures Joplin’s Snack Pack Program.

These “snack packs” provide kids with a can of soup or pack of noodles, along with various snacks and treats.

Program coordinators tell us they provided 500 “snack packs” to students per week last school year and say it wouldn’t be possible without grants like these.

“This grant funding is just so important to buy that food because food is very expensive right now. We all hope the prices go down but they haven’t yet, so funding like this is what helps us be able to purchase the food,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Coordinator.

Stone says parents can talk to their child’s guidance counselor if they want to be involved in this year’s “Snack Pack” program.