JOPLIN, Mo. — A big donation means more than 500 food-insecure students in Joplin’s elementary and middle schools will have food on weekends this next school year.

A grant of $15,000 is helping make sure that happens.

The money was awarded to Bright Futures Joplin, from the “Jean, Mildred, and Jack Lemon Charitable Trust.”

It will be used for the organization’s “Snack Pack” program, which sends items home with food-insecure children every weekend during the school year.

“Grocery prices are so high. We spent a lot more money last year than we had budgeted for and prices continue to be high. So, it will help buy the self-stable milk, which is expensive, but we don’t have refrigeration, so. And then, other like macaroni and cheese, and those single-serve items are sometimes a little pricier, but they’re necessary to feed our kids over the weekends,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Exec. Dir.

Amanda Stone adds funding like this is necessary and critical because they rely solely on partnerships, donations, and grants — like the Lemons Family Charitable Trust — to help them do what they do.