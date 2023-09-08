JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin bridge will soon have a familiar name attached to it. And, in the process, will become much more than just something people see or drive on.

“He deserves it. He saved that girl,” said Melissa Reed, Jake Reed’s Mother.

That’s Melissa Reed talking about her son, Jake – the Joplin Police Officer who – along with Corporal Ben Cooper, died in the line of duty in March of last year. The girl she mentioned – was on the 20th Street bridge 4 years ago. Not just on it, she was threatening to jump off it.

Enter Jake, who was the 3rd officer to arrive on scene that day and, as you can see – wasted no time in making sure that girl didn’t follow through with that threat.

Four years later, that bridge is about to bear Jake’s name.

“I mean, we can’t forget. These guys, they’re here for the city and the people of the city every day, and you can’t forget them,” said Melissa.

A ceremony next week will make it official. The Officer Jake Reed Memorial Bridge. Similar ones throughout the city will take place later this year for Cooper – his is the bridge on South Range Line near Sutherland’s — and for Officer Tim Nielson — who died in the line of duty in 2004. His bridge — the one on Connecticut over I-44.

“I don’t think people realize this is what officers go through on a daily basis. I really don’t. The stuff they see and do, I don’t think anybody really gets it,” said Melissa..

The memorial fund in Jake’s name continues to flourish – and the Reeds will soon also help selected recipients big time when it comes to the law enforcement academy.

“We are going to pay for the academy going forward. The academy’s very expensive,” said Melissa.

And — Bob and Melissa will soon be grandparents for the first time. Bayley, Jake’s wife, is currently six months pregnant. She made it Facebook official earlier this week. Credit foresight more than a year ago — and months of in-vitro fertilization treatments.

“I’m thrilled to death. This is what I’ve always wanted. But, I wish he was here so that he can enjoy it, too. I know he’s with us. I know he’s part of this. He’s got his hand in it. This baby’s gonna be so loved. I just wish he would be able to know his dad,” said Melissa.

He will, through pictures, stories – and a bridge.