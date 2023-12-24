UPDATE:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Law enforcement continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Joplin Police tell us they responded to a call at 4:26 p.m. for reports of a suicidal subject.

They say that shortly after officers arrived on-scene at the 1600 block of E. Vandalia St., a male subject and law enforcement began exchanging gunfire.

Officers say the subject was then struck by gunfire, after which EMS began rendering aid. The subject was then transported to a nearby hospital, and died shortly after.

According to JPD, there is no current threat to the public, however, E. Vandalia St. is closed while JPD and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigate the scene.

ORIGINAL:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Law enforcement are currently responding to an officer-involved shooting in Northern Joplin.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene near N. St. Louis Ave and E. Vandalia St. in the Royal Heights neighborhood.

This is a developing situation, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.