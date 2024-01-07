JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting tomorrow – we may be in for quite the winter weather, especially Monday night into Tuesday.

And then later in the week – there could be more rounds of winter weather.

That means now is a good time to prepare not only yourself but your vehicle as well in the case of an accident or if your vehicle gets stuck.

“Well, I brought a jacket and gloves and a scarf because I saw that snow was in the forecast,” said Karen & Kathy, Sisters Traveling from Arizona

She’s exactly right.

With rain and cold temperatures on the way for Monday – Tuesday comes in with the snow.

And that’s a concern for anyone on the roads – whether you’re passing through the Four States – or living and working here.

“If the roads are to the point where local emergency officials are cautioning getting out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary, please heed that caution because they’re seeing things out there that there are vehicles sliding off. They’re having an increase in crash reports. And so they’re trying to caution the public,” said Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Keeping a close watch on the forecast is key when it comes to preparing for any kind of weather event – but rain and snowfall amounts can differ across the region – and the biggest issue usually? The dangerous ice.

And if you have to be out and about during times of bad weather – make sure you have everything you could need.

“It’s especially important for motorists to just plan ahead, have things, basic things in your vehicle. Jumper cables, because the cold weather is a strain on the vehicle battery, and a spare charger in your glove box for your phone, should you slide off. You want to make sure that you’re going to be able to call for help,” said Groves.

Keeping things like water bottles, snacks, and protein bars – also not a bad idea to keep a first aid kit, blankets, warm clothes, and ice gear.

We caught up with two sisters – Karen and Kathy – who flew from Arizona to Tulsa and are now making the drive to Springfield – just before the weather sets in.

“My sister’s having surgery and so hopefully the snow’s not too bad because that’s when we have to do the traveling to and from the hospital,” said Karen.

“Yeah, she’s got an in-and-out surgery – hopefully – we’re hoping that she’ll be in and out for her surgery. And then we’re looking forward to that forecast coming true that it’s gone by Thursday when we drive back to Tulsa to fly home,” said Kathy.

But then on Friday – even more winter weather could be in store for us.

Be sure to tune in with your local meteorologists, and you can always check out our website at FourStatesHomepage.com for all your weather updates.