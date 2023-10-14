JOPLIN, Mo. — A local nonprofit organization is raising money to benefit kids.

The Boys and Girls Club held its annual fundraising gala tonight.

Hosted by “Good Morning Four States” own Howie and Bubba.

This year’s theme was “Yellowstone,” inviting guests to show up in their best rancher outfits.

A silent auction featured themed buckets donated by local businesses. There was also a live auction and a barbecue dinner catered by “Trackside’s” Chef Red.

“We’re really excited. We hope this room is full, loud, and raising a lot of money for the kids. We would love to thank everyone who has helped, who’s participating, it just makes this event so much easier,” said Rhonda Gorham, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri CEO.

Tickets for tonight’s gala were limited and cost $75 a piece.