JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization needs your help making sure every child has a Merry Christmas.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri placed toy boxes at eleven area businesses Monday. The goal is to provide each one of their nearly 500 kids with at least one present for Christmas.

Customers at Higdon Florist, one of the drop-off sites, will receive money off their purchase if they donate to the cause.

“As an incentive, a bonus to them, when they purchase an arrangement, we will give a ten percent discount on that arrangement for either a pickup or a delivery,” said Judie Hoopai, Higdon Florist Co Owner.

“K through 8th grade, they get stuff like Barbie’s, sports balls um Hot Wheels and then the older kids they love like ten dollar gift cards to fast food and coffee shops, Target,” said Charity Mathis, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Events & Marketing Coordinator.

The drop-off boxes will remain in place through December 15th.