Children's author, Izzy B has made a name for himself, literally — and his books are becoming increasingly popular

The children’s book, “When I Caught You” — written and self-published by author, “Izzy B” — was selected as a Missouri Association of School Librarians (MASL) Readers Award Nominee for the 2024-2025 award year.

JOPLIN, Mo. — His name is Isaiah Basey, but most people (especially children) call him by his alias, “Izzy B.” Six years ago, the former elementary teacher from Carl Junction began writing and illustrating children’s books for publication. Since then, Izzy B has self-published nearly 25 books — many of which can be found on book store shelves and online stores, like Amazon.

Today, Izzy B has made a name for himself, literally. His creative writing, captivating illustrations, and personal wit are attracting new readers and social media followers.

“I’ve been doing it since I was 21, but I didn’t get my first book completed and published until I was 32. I didn’t really start turning a profit until about five years after that. So, it took me a while to actually start making money as a children’s book author. Now, I travel around to schools all around the United States, talking about this job and reading to kids. That’s a big part of what I do,” said Izzy.

Among Izzy’s most popular publications is one he wrote about his late father — titled, “When I Caught You.” Izzy says the book is personally sentimental.

“This is a very special book to me because my dad passed away about three years ago. My dad was awesome, and he took me fishing all the time. I usually write funny books — books that are silly and quirky. This one was a big change for me,” claimed Izzy. He continued by saying, “I wanted to write something that would honor him. My dad always taught me life lessons through fishing, patience, and persistence.”

The book honoring his late father may soon be honored with a big award. Recently, Izzy B received the news that “When I Caught You” was selected as a preliminary nominee for the “Show Me Readers Award,” presented by the “Missouri Association of School Librarians (MASL).” Izzy B and his book are up against 25 other nominees for the award.

“I didn’t even expect to make it to the top 25. When the first nominees were announced, there were about 300, so I was really surprised when I learned that I made it to the top 25. I’ve seen the list, and there’s some tough competition. I mean, there are some big time authors on that list. There’s one person that, I would say, is among the top five children’s book authors in the world right now,” said Izzy.

In order to narrow the top 25 down to a final list of nominees, a large group of readers/selectors will begin reading the preliminary nominee titles, and vote on a favorite. The next round of nominees is expected to be announced in December.

“My book is going to be read by thousands of kids and librarians in different cities all over the state of Missouri. It’s pretty wild, but at the same time, it’s kind of overwhelming. You always want the things that you create to be enjoyed by others. That’s the point, and this nomination will do just that,” said Izzy.

According to MASL, the Readers Awards encourage students in grades one through 12 to explore new literary genres, recognize excellence in writing and illustrating, and to experience the joy of literature.