The state of Missouri doesn’t actually require a license to be a home inspector.

So for new home buyers – anyone can say they are the right person for the job, without any prior knowledge of home inspecting.

The BBB wants to urge new buyers to go through the Better Business Bureau website where they can suggest accredited businesses.

“Any home inspector, home inspector business we know about, and have a BBB business profile, we go through and make sure we have all the right information. Consumers can leave reviews, customers, if they have an issue, they can file a complaint so other customers can see the amount of complaints, if they had any problems getting those complaints resolved,” said Pamela Hernandez, Better Business Bureau, Regional Director.

The BBB makes sure the inspector doesn’t have any outstanding issues – so new home buyers can shop with a little more confidence.

For more information or to find a home inspector – check out the Better Business Bureau’s website, here.