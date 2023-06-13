JOPLIN, Mo. — There are now two new memorial benches honoring the lives of Joplin police officers Ben Cooper and Jake Reed.

A special dedication ceremony was held late this afternoon.

The benches sit in “Murphy Boulevard Park” off Campbell Parkway.

The families of both Cooper and Reed were on hand.

The area is also the home of a garden for crime victims.

It was established in April by the “Jasper County Treatment Courts” — which was also responsible for this ceremony.

Part of its “Law Enforcement Appreciation” event.

First responders across Jasper County were invited to attend — as were prosecutors and judges.

“If somebody like Roxy or somebody is having a bad day, maybe this is one part where they have a good day and we can all get back to somebody else. Because even if we have a bad day, somebody else can be having a worse day. You don’t know that. So you need to get back to our community,” said Tina Rose, Jasper County Treatment Courts.

“Honoring our heroes, our fallen. It’s about the community continuing to show love and support. And Tina, she this is her second event that she’s put on for the boys. And it’s it’s beyond words for me. I was so happy to hear about it,” said Roxy Cooper, Widow of Cpl. Ben Cooper.

By the way — plans are still in the works to further honor Cooper and Reed.

The bridge on South Range Line Road will be named in honor of Cooper.

The one over 20th Street, near the high school — in honor of Reed.

And the bridge on Connecticut Avenue over I-44 will be named after Officer Tim Nielson — who lost his life in the line of duty in 2004.