JOPLIN, Mo. — Folks at Joplin’s “VFW Post 534” had some fun entertainment, Sunday.

That’s thanks to “Classic Fab”, a Beatles tribute band that plays at the “Americana Theatre” in Branson.

Tonight, they made their first appearance in Joplin, performing all of the greatest hits from the Beatles.

The admission fee was $25, with a portion of that going back to help local Veterans.

Guests also enjoyed some food and drinks during the two-hour performance.

“It’s special, it’s the first time something like this has happened, if this goes well tonight, they’re planning on bringing their other acts here that they have down there, which makes it a real benefit to the local population. Make use of the facilities here and also then help the Veterans,” said Cliff McQuillen, Quarter Master at VFW Post 534.

Officials say bringing acts like this are great for locals to enjoy at an affordable cost without having to travel far.