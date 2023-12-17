JOPLIN, Mo. — Flights, road trips, and hotel stays are not the only parts of the holidays increasing this time of year – so are scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau – nearly half of Americans will travel for the holidays, making even more people vulnerable to things like cancellation scams.

It’s something Pamela Hernandez with the BBB Springfield branch says happens when someone calls you or sends you a text message, saying there’s been a problem with your booked flight or hotel reservation – and that you need to call to re-book…

“But when you call, they charge you a fee to rebook that, which is not something that the airlines will do. So, just be aware if for any reason someone contacts you that there’s a problem with your flight or even a hotel reservation, go directly to the source. Go directly to the company’s website. Call the number that you have available in your confirmation,” said Pamela Hernandez, Better Business Bureau Regional Director, Springfield Location.

Hernandez also reminds us – be sure to download the apps for your booked airlines – and if you’ve already downloaded them for previous trips – be sure to update the app before you go.

She says using the apps ensures you’re up-to-date on any changes made to your travel bookings.