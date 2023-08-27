JOPLIN, Mo. — Schools across the area are back in session and after a long week of classes — one area church is making sure students celebrate getting through their first week of school.

Saint Paul’s Church in Joplin hosted a Back to School celebration called “I Survived the First Week of School” — taking time to recognize getting through things like those first-day-of-school nerves.

Kiddos were treated to hot dogs, chips, sodas, and many games like gaga ball and basketball.

Saint Paul’s lead pastor – Britton Fields tells us – this is just a way to bring people together, to have fun, and to get away from their electronic devices.

“One encouragement to anyone anywhere is just to say whatever you do in life, just keep it simple. Don’t overthink it. People are lonely now. Get together. It can be hot dogs and chips,” said Britton Fields, Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Lead Pastor.

This year’s Back to School event was a little different as Pastor Fields tells us everything was free and simple compared to previous years where families had to pay for food through food truck vendors.