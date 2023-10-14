JOPLIN, Mo. — It was in the mid-forties this morning, but for some people, that’s perfect hiking weather.

Shoal Creek Conservation Center hosted an Autumn Walk this morning (Saturday). Hikers set out at 9 AM.

The four-mile trek takes around three-and-a-half hours to complete. The trail starts at the Education Center, follows Shoal Creek up the falls, and then winds back down to the Redings Mill Bridge before landing back at the Education Center.

Shoal Creek naturalist Jessi Ballard says, with the changing fall colors, this is the perfect time of year to make the hike.

“You can still get out. Come to the center, we will give you a trail map. There are trail maps throughout the trail, you can also find them online, so anywhere you need a trail map to be able to explore, go for it, get outdoors. We’re about to get in some of the best weather, in my opinion, of the year. Why not enjoy the great outdoors?” said Jessie Ballard, Shoal Creek Conservation Center naturalist.

The center hosts two guided hikes every year. If you missed today’s hike, don’t worry, the trails are open every day from sunrise to sunset.