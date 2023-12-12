JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s that time of year again when thousands of volunteers across the country gear up for the Christmas Bird Count.

This year is the 124th Christmas Bird Count for the National Audubon Society.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging volunteers to become citizen scientists by helping to count birds.

Specifically in Joplin. On December 22, the Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter will host the bird count at Wildcat Park from eight in the morning until noon.

The data on winter bird populations helps track the long-term status of species and large-scale trends.

“Without individuals counting those birds, those numbers are never going to be reported. So getting that opportunity on a beautiful December day to go out, go out, count some birds, get to enjoy the company of other people who are nature enthusiasts, and then a lot of times they end up with lunch. You know it’s always a great way to end your day or even start your day with birds and then some food as well,” said Jessie Ballard, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center Naturalist.

The nationwide Christmas Bird Count will continue through January 5th.