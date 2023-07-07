JOPLIN, Mo. — A local bank is fighting hunger once again, for the 13th year in a row.

The Arvest “Million Meals Campaign” has raised 32,000 meals for Joplin Bright Futures. The 8-week campaign surpassed last year’s efforts. And, with one dollar equaling approximately 4 meals, the $8,000 donation will go a long way. Joplin Bright Futures serves about 500 snack packs weekly.

“We rely entirely on donations, grant funding, we’re a nonprofit. So, donations like this are huge to us. It’s how we fund our snack pack program, how we continue to buy food for our food insecure kids,” said Amanda Stone, Joplin Bright Futures Director.

“You know, I’m sure there’s countless customers that walk into our doors that are facing food insecurity, that have kids that are facing food insecurity. So, any little bit that we can do, we’re going to try our hardest,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest.

Money was raised through donations from Arvest customers. The bank, as a whole, is contributing meals to multiple local food partners across the Four States.