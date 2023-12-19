JOPLIN, Mo. — Representatives with Arvest Bank say mortgage rates are the lowest they’ve been since May.

The U.S. Federal Reserve decided last Wednesday to pause the country’s benchmark interest rate. That has Arvest Mortgage Loan Officers saying it’s the perfect time to mortgage a home, with rates below 7% for the first time since May.

They are also recommending current local homeowners check in with their lender about possible refinancing options because a rate drop like this could mean hundreds of dollars of savings every month.

“If your rate is a little higher, then this might be a good opportunity for them to look at re-financing. For example, a $250,000 mortgage with a 1% rate decrease, you could save close to $250 a month, in a monthly payment, so it’s a big deal,” said Kristen Sweet, Arvest Bank Mortgage Loan Officer.

Arvest representatives said the sooner you contact your banking officials, the better, as they don’t know how long these lower rates will last.