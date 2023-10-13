JOPLIN, Mo. — While a local nonprofit is missing out on a major funding source this year, other groups are stepping forward to make up the shortfall.

that includes the Arvest Foundation.

It made a $2,500 donation to Hope4You Breast Cancer Foundation Thursday.

This comes on the heels of Hope4You announcing there will be no Pink Ribbon bagel fundraiser from Panera Bread this year. The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used for gas cards to help breast cancer patients get to and from their radiation or chemotherapy appointments.

“I am just blown away. It’s so nice for the community’s support, because we’re all volunteers, and we rely on the community to help us. We donate to seven local hospitals and, just every dime we get goes to helping uninsured and underinsured women,” said Sharon Clark, Hope 4 You BCF President.

“Our associates get to go out and find these fantastic organizations and make donations to them on behalf of the foundation. So, this year, one of our associates was like, ‘Well, what about Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation?’ And we were like, ‘Yeah!’ And, so, you know, it goes through the whole process, but it was super exciting to get to partner with them for the first time,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Marketing.

Hope4You’s biggest fundraiser is coming up later this month and there’s still time for you to sign up. The Race4Hope 5k and one-mile walk will be held Saturday, October 28 in downtown Joplin.

Breast cancer survivors will be recognized in a special way. You can register here.