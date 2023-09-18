JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin domestic violence shelter has been adjusting to warmer temperatures at its on-site daycare. But a local bank is providing a solution.

The Arvest Foundation is stepping in, providing a $7,500 grant to help replace the HVAC system at Lafayette House’s daycare.

Teachers at The Pumpkin Patch Child Care Center say the facility has been warming up quickly lately, especially noticeable this past summer with triple digits. Getting this new unit is all about ensuring a safe, comfortable atmosphere for the children.

“We want them to be able to play and have fun all day and not just sit here and be like, ‘I don’t want to do anything. I’m too hot.’ We want them to be able to get up and go play, hang out with their friends, rather than just want to sit around all day because they’re too hot and they don’t feel good to do anything,” said Taylor McDowen, Lafayette House Pumpkin Patch Daycare Lead Teacher.

“Investing in the future generation. You know, a lot of the dollars that we invest are at schools or are at foundations that help schools. You know, Bright Futures was one that we did last year, so anyway that we can really invest in the future generation is something we’re always going to support,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank Marketing Manager.

The Pumpkin Patch daycare consists of five classrooms for infants through 12-year-olds.