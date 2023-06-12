JOPLIN, Mo. — The Arvest Foundation is renewing its commitment to helping teenagers get ready for future careers.

Monday, it donated $5,000 to the MOSO CAPS program at Missouri Southern. The program gives local high school juniors and seniors the chance to partner with the university — both on campus and at workplaces — to learn more about a career field. They also earn college credit while they do it.

“This check is really going to help offset the cost of student tuition for our students coming in the ’23-’24 academic year and last year we had enough corporate sponsors that we were able to offset all the costs of student tuition. And so our goal is for this to be the first of several checks coming in for next year,” said Dr. Suzanne Hull, MSSU MOSO CAPS Dir.

“You know, it’s the future generation. And being able to support the future generation in finding what they want to do throughout their life. You know, like you said it’s the second year of the program and we were in on the ground level and so to continue that support and kind of re-show our commitment to the future generation is just, it’s a wholesome feeling,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

Potential job options include ones in healthcare, government, and real estate. The MOSO CAPS program plans to sign up 55 local students for the upcoming school year.