JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas may be over, but the spirit of giving lives on in the Four States.

Arvest Bank employees organized a donation drive for Souls Harbor. Their goal was to collect a minimum of 100 food donations. Over four days, employees and customers across the Four States donated more than 1,000 food items and $405, which were presented to Souls Harbor Thursday. The donations will meet a growing need for assistance in Joplin.

“All through the fall and into the holidays we got a lot of food donated to us. However we’ve gone through a considerable amount of that already. So there’s a lot more people coming now than there used to be, so it’s going to be an incredible help,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director.

“We see customers all day every day, and we know financially people are struggling. That’s across the board. And we don’t ever know how many people we come across every day that might be struggling, so for us to be able to give back to the community in a way that benefits people almost in a less showy way, that’s really important,” said Megan Gilmore, Arvest Relationship Banker.

Arvest’s Webb City location made the biggest contribution to the donation drive.