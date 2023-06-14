JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s everything from helping police do their job to the latest and greatest connections for surfing the web.

The Joplin City Council has a long list of projects that are city priorities, but they come with a big price tag.

$400 million or more.

“And that’s not even an exhaustive list, obviously, there’s always more needs than there is money,” said Leslie Haase, Joplin Finance Dir.

Council members are working to finalize how to spend more than $13 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.

“There are deadlines for our budget. We have to have everything under contract by December 31, 2024,” said Haase.

Five million is already committed.

But there are still options for the remaining eight million dollars.

“Broadband obviously is a project that the city is working on. We have already brought on consultants to do that work,” said Haase.

An earlier priority list also includes a large outdoor bike park, a new trail connecting parks at Dover Hill and Landreth, and a widening project for 20th Street.

Council members are currently in the process of deciding whether those are still the top choices.

“It is a unique opportunity for Joplin. Unique opportunity for every community across the United States. Not only is there the American Rescue Plan Act, there’s also the bipartisan infrastructure law. So those grants are still being released,” said Haase.

The city is already committed to five million dollars in ARPA projects, including neighborhood improvements, home rehab projects, new equipment for emergency services, and support for the new Health Science Innovation Center at MSSU.

And other projects from the priority list are also moving ahead with even more outside funding.

“We did not have to apply for the water grant. The same with the Justice Center. So that was a legislative priority grant. Stormwater, sewer local tourism, police, fire, EMS, community revitalization. So, one for cybersecurity. Bringing a lot of money to the community from outside to do some really transformational projects,” said Haase.