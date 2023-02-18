JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers dedicated their Saturday to helping out at a local charity.

Youth minister Jennifer Habert gathered two local youth groups for a day of service at the “Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States”.

“Eastside Baptist Church” from Collinsville, Oklahoma, and “Journey Baptist Church” of Joplin completed a variety of projects together at the house that love built.

Habert says it’s all about teaching kids the joy of serving their community.

“I just wanted to give them the chance to give back and so I want them to see what it’s like to come in and serve. We’re going to be cleaning some parent rooms. We’re going to be fixing a meal for families. We’re right here by Freeman Hospital, I know Mercy Hospital is not far away. So, just showing them other people that are serving our community and how much that means,” said Jennifer Habery, Youth Minister, Journey Baptist Church.

Habert added she feels it’s important to show younger generations the work that is going on around them, and what it’s like to be a part of that work.