JOPLIN, Mo. — A pretty important Subaru made a stop, today (Tuesday), at the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute in Joplin.

It was packed with multi-purpose fleece blankets – they double as pillows.

Frank Fletcher Subaru team members donated more than 70 of them. All are part of the annual “Subaru Loves to Care” campaign.

It’s the 8th year Fletcher Subaru has been a part of it.

This month – nationwide – nearly 300,000 blankets are being donated from 600 dealerships to cancer centers.

“It’s great to give to these people who help people with cancer. Everyone has been touched by it, we all have someone. This is a very small part, but we get to help the Freeman Cancer Institute takes care of their patients a little bit, just a little touch,” said Georgia Turner, Delivery Specialist, Frank Fletcher Subaru.

“Hospitals, environments and clinics environments can be very cold and uncomfortable – and so to get to have a blanket to offer the patient – who is already going through a very difficult time in their life – is just priceless,” said Malayla Bradford, Freeman Cancer Institute Nurse Practitioner.

“The environments are very cold – but the patients…as they are on treatment, they become colder also. If they are anemic or just being on treatment, they have weight loss and these blankets are really helpful for that. The ones that were brought this year are awesome,” said Dr. Pamela Landon, Doctor, Freeman Cancer Institute.

Patients also received special hand-written notes from Fletcher Subaru team members.