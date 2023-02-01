JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of area high school seniors learned a whole lot about poverty, today.

They’re part of the group, “Tomorrow’s Leaders Today” through the “Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.”

They were at the “Boys and Girls Club” in Joplin, taking part in a number of poverty-related scenarios. Not just financial strains, they were also tasked with whether or not to follow a moral compass.

“Right now — we are doing a poverty simulation, so earlier we kind of did an agree and disagree trying to get their thoughts and their biases and then we put them through the poverty simulation where they have to navigate poverty and navigate the organizations within the community and how they can utilize them,” said Jen Black, Alliance of Southwest Missouri Executive Director.

“We’re not shooting this like a game — this is an actual simulation. We are facing very difficult circumstances, personally, I’m working at a cafeteria making actually lower than minimum wage and we’re struggling to pay bills, we have to make decisions regarding our finances,” said Shayann Anis, High School Senior/TLT Member.

“So being able to experience that and have some awareness of what that is really like is really eye-opening,” said Skyler Sundy, High School Senior/TLT Member.

The chamber’s “TLT Program” gives kids the opportunity to learn more about the community, and understand the importance of community service.