JOPLIN, Mo. — “I’m most resilient, kind… and inspiring,” said Revan Vinholse, Bike Rider.

A unique award for the dedication it takes to hit the 100-day mark, riding to school.

“A certificate for the coolest ride style,” said Brecklyn Despos, Bike Rider.

In all, 11 students are celebrating at Cecil Floyd Elementary School.

They’re all part of the “Bike Bus” project, getting back and forth to school under their own steam.

“I think the best medicines have fresh air and exercise and nature and people in so we get all of those things. And by bus, we’re together outside in the fresh air getting exercise. It’s pretty awesome,” said Christina Williams, Bike Bus Mom.

Bike Bus mom Christina Williams to credit the school crossing guard with keeping the kids safe at 26th Street.

“So we’ve got some new third, fourth fifth graders that do ride home after school alone. And I know that I’m at work and I can rely on her to be there and make sure they cross safely,” said Williams.

Earning her a special gift including Lifesavers candy.

The kids are celebrating by decorating bikes – and sharing their enthusiasm.

“It makes people smile when they see us riding by – people will be out walking their dogs in the morning and wave at us. The biggest smiles you’ve ever seen, so I know they inspire people,” said Williams.

Round trip, it’s about a mile and a half, which means they’re up to 160 miles already this year.

And Williams points out the benefits don’t stop with exercise.

“That’s one of the things I noticed this year there was a comment from a kid that like this is way better than getting dropped off in a car I feel so free. And that has really stuck with me because that’s how it feels. They get that burst of energy out in the morning on the way to school get their blood pumping to their brains and bodies and they’re ready to start the day,” said Williams

The bike bus hits the road every school day the weather is above freezing.

They hope to total 119 days by the end of the school year.