JOPLIN, Mo. — Students from Southeast Kansas made a trip to the House That Love Built, but they didn’t come empty-handed.

Students from Mound Valley made the hour-plus drive to the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States in Joplin today (Monday), and they brought with them more than two hundred pounds of pop tops.

Fifth-graders from Mound Valley Grade School have been making the annual trip to Joplin and back every year since 2012. Kristen Shaw explains why,

“I’ve been bringing my 5th-grade class ever since I stayed here as a mom in 2011, and every year the school um collects pop tabs and my 5th-grade class brings them, and we volunteer for the morning,” said Kristen Shaw, Mound Valley Grade School 5th Grade Teacher.

She says the goal of the trip and collecting pop tabs is to teach kids that they can make a difference in their community if they put their minds to it.