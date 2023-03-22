JOPLIN, Mo. — Most people can’t wait to make it to retirement, but not doing anything gets old for some people. An area program is designed to help them figure out where and how to give back to their community.

Some people know that ‘want’ to give back as soon as they retire, but not Shawna Ashley

“No, I did not know I wanted to volunteer, I had been out just having my own fun,” said Shawna Ashley, Give 5 Class Participant .

Twelve years later, she’s changed her mind, and she’s hoping the Give 5 program, which is a joint venture between the Area Agency on Aging and the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, will help her to pick an area non-profit in which to volunteer her time.

“We had never been to the new CASA building and we had never been to the Joplin Community Clinic and today’s presenter showed us about Mercy Park and the sculptures, my husband especially was interested in the sculptures there so I think that will be on our spring to-do list,” said Ashley.

“I have been looking for volunteer opportunities um in the community, we just came back from retiring from California, and I was having a hard time trying to figure out calling places and I wasn’t having a lot of luck,” said Deborah Miller, Give 5 Class Participant.

This is the third in a series of five days worth of traveling to or hearing from the executive directors of 23 area not-for-profits, all of which are in need of volunteers.

“Give 5 is the hope that at the end of these classes, the participants will commit to giving 5 hours a month or more to a non-profit that we introduced them to throughout the class,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Exec. Dir., Area Agency on Aging.

Class members visited a number of non-profits today including Solace House, the Creative Learning Alliance, and Wildcat Glades.

If you want information about upcoming classes, go to the United Way’s Facebook page, here.