JOPLIN, Mo. — Some people are using Amazon Prime Day to lend a helping hand.

The Joplin Humane Society has received multiple donations from “Prime Day,” like food, toys, and leashes.

The Humane Society is one of many local nonprofits that rely on donations from the community.

They can have up to 300 to 400 dogs and cats at a time — so food is one of their biggest expenses.

They also use a lot of cleaning supplies.

“The thing we need a lot of is cat litter. You know, we’ve been having a lot of cats come in, it’s kind of getting into the kitten season so we go through a lot of cat litter as well as cat food. Just thank you for all the support that the Joplin community has shown us already. We will continue to be a resource in the future. So we really appreciate you guys,” said Thomas Jay, Animal Behavior Manager.

Once an animal is adopted, they also tend to leave with a leash and a toy, which are also often donated.

If you are interested in helping out with a donation, a link to the Joplin Humane Society’s Amazon Prime wishlist can be found here.