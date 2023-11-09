JOPLIN, Mo. — Students from several area high schools put their business skills to the test.

Nearly 600 students from high schools across the Four States gathered on the Missouri Southern campus Thursday.

The occasion is the Business Gateway FBLA competition, which includes individual and team-based events like social media, website design, accounting, and finance.

Both students and faculty members said it’s a win-win for everyone participating, even if they don’t go on to major in business.

“It’s just a good environment, good to get to tour the campus and just overall, just a good thing to do for you, it looks good on resumes and job applications,” said Joey Czahor, Carthage High School Senior.

“You get to learn kind of just the skills of an interview, how to build and form a resume, what to put on a resume, what not to put on a resume, how to work sentences and how talk to your boss, your future bosses possibly learning real life skills that you’ll need for the future,” said Caleb Hurlbut, Carthage H.S. Senior.

“It just makes them be more prepared because that’s how life’s going to be, they’re going to have to compete for jobs, you’re gonna have to compete for promotions and that’s just how life is,” said Jared Hibbetts, Business Teach, Liberal High School.

In all, students from 20 different public and private schools competed in the second annual event.