AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — A local girl scout troop is headed to the Sunshine State.

Girl Scouts Troop 70391 is fundraising to get their group to the National Girl Scout Convention in Orlando Florida at Walt Disney World Resort.

They’ll be there on July 18th through the 20th.

Today (Sunday) the troop held a car wash fundraiser at the Sonic Drive-In in Airport Drive.

Each Girl Scout is tasked with trying to raise $1,500 per person.

The National Girl Scout Convention, hosts delegates from each state, to meet and network with one another.

This group is planning to take a group of 15 young ladies and their families to the convention.

“So these are all local girls that are trying to raise this money. these are life-changing experiences, they get great leadership skills and then they get to travel and see the U.S.” said Charly Hughes, Assistant Troop Leader.

The troop will also make a stop in Atlanta – to visit the house of the founder of Girl Scouts – Juliette Low.