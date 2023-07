JOPLIN, Mo. — two area fire departments respond to a multi-acre grass fire, this afternoon (Sunday) in Joplin.

Around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon – the Joplin Fire Department and the Carl Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a grass fire on North Schifferdecker Avenue.

Officials estimated roughly 20 acres burning -and that fire was quickly spreading in the open field.

Responding firefighters were able to get the brush fire under control by around 3:30 p.m.