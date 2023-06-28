JOPLIN, Mo. — For one local family – what first began as a way to earn some extra cash has become one of the longest-running fireworks stands in Joplin.

But there is so much more that goes into it than just smoke bombs and sparklers.

“It’s a lot of hard work. Getting these tents set up, it’s always hot. But it’s so much fun, the fellowship and the time we get to spend together, it’s great,” said Chase Burke, Military Fireworks Employee.

Military Fireworks – began in Joplin with just one tent and now has 7 locations in Missouri.

This year, they’re also opening up two more in Kansas – in Galena and Baxter.

The Garman family owns Military Fireworks, first using the money from sales to send their children through college.

That was 18 years ago… developing their business plan and making sure they know all the ins and outs of selling the Independence Day favorite.

Each location has to follow city ordinances on firework stands.

In Duquesne, that includes regulations like having a fire extinguisher and multiple exits — and the stand must be wrapped with fencing.

Military Fireworks employee Chase Burke adds these laws are always changing and are not always the same in each location.

“I know there are places around where you can only start on the first of July, you know, stuff like that. But as far as us, like Ryan said, there are certain things you have to have in place to be to make sure everything is safe and good to go,” said Burke.

According to Burke, it takes a lot behind the scenes in order to properly maintain the stand following all city guidelines.

“A lot of kids in the area that are friends with the Garmans and that come and help. It’s just a big group effort, you know, helping each other. And there is a lot that goes into this on the front end, and then everybody getting stuff here, to setting up the tents, to setting up the tables. The pricing, to setting everything up and making it look right, and it’s just a big group effort,” said Burke.

Burke tells us this is much more than just a hobby.

He crosses four states just to participate in the fireworks stand each year.

“This is my third year doing this, so Georgia to Joplin — it’s about 12 and a half hours. We drove up here last Saturday and come out here for this and of course to see family and stuff, but this is the big time,” said Burke.

Firework stands are allowed to sell within Duquesne city limits starting now through July 5th. However, fireworks are not allowed to be shot off in city limits until July 1st, beginning at noon.