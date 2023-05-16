JOPLIN, Mo. — A new track has meant a new sense of pride for some Joplin Elementary students.

Today, McKinley Elementary held a ribbon cutting for its new running and walking track on campus.

It’s actually been open and in use since it was poured in August.

The total cost was $55,000 — $45,000 coming from a grant from the Department of Natural Resources and the last eleven coming from Nutrient Joplin Phosphate and former school board member Ann Sharp.

The track is also environmentally friendly, made of 100 percent recycled tires.

Jason Riddle, McKinley principal, said, “Not only are they getting exercise in, more than what they might have on an old asphalt track, they’re learning about the importance of recycling and materials that can be recycled to be renewed.”

“I find it… I find the playground more interesting,” said Teegan Larson, McKinley 3rd grader.

And why is it more interesting?

“Because we have a place to exercise,” responded Larson.

For those wondering, the track is open for the public to use when school is not in session.