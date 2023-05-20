JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a big day in the world of scrapbooking.

It’s “National Scrapbook Day” for “Creative Memories”, a nationally known scrapbooking organization that has a local chapter in Joplin.

This special day started 28 years ago and is held each year — in May.

The Joplin chapter held their monthly gathering, where attendees could work on their albums of memories while socializing and learning new scrapbooking techniques.

Organizers say anyone is welcome to attend their gatherings, where they have door prizes, snacks – and other activities.

“In this day and age, everything’s very digital, so it’s disposable, and we like to put stuff on social media, but we never know how long that will be there — so it’s nice to actually have it in a hard form of an album and enjoy it over and over again with your family members,” said Lori Layne, Advisor, Creative Memories.

The group is already looking forward to their June gathering.

