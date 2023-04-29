JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church hosted a fundraiser that gives a look into what church members are fundraising for.

It’s called A Night for New York, held at the First Baptist Joplin.

The church will be taking a group of high school students to New York City on a mission trip this summer.

And to fund that trip, today’s event included silent and live auctions and plenty of audience participation games.

The main game was Family Feud, where KSN’s very own Chase Bullman led a team.

Students and church members have been hosting various fundraising events this year to meet their goal of raising $1,200.

“I’m excited to be able to go visit the city and be able to meet the different types of people there. And be able to help the church what everything, like on Sunday morning help with their service and just be able to help in any way that we can,” said Macie Corey, Member of First Baptist Joplin.

“It means a whole lot to us to know that our church family and our community is going to come together and help and want to help and pray for our group,” said Olivia Williams, Member of First Baptist Joplin.

Outside of taking that mission trip to the Big Apple, First Baptist Joplin has plans to actually build and grow a church in the city.

They’re scheduled to leave on July 28th and return on August 4th.