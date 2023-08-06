JOPLIN, Mo. — With school just around the corner — a local organization is helping some kiddos get a head start on their school supplies list.

It’s thanks to the Second Assembly of God Church for hosting its Back-to-School Bash this evening (Sunday).

Everything in tonight’s celebration was free — games, bounce houses, cotton candy, and of course school supplies.

Organizers of the event say for the church – it’s just a way to give back to the community – especially to those in need.

“With the idea of inflation and the rise of inflation. It’s so important just to kind of help these families get a hand up a little bit here. So especially if you had multiple kids going back to school,” said John Veazey Second Assembly of God Senior Pastor.

This is the 6th year for the annual Back-to-School Bash.