JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is getting a vision of the future today.

Future construction is the focus of an architectural meeting on campus.

They’re looking at the new “Health Science Innovation and Welcome Center” slated to start construction later this year.

The building will house a simulation hospital – prompting a detailed discussion of what that will look like.

“There will be a lot of different ways students will engage in their programs. Some of that will be virtual – as well as some of that will be hands-on with mannequins and dummies. Tables where students will be able to take a virtual skeleton and move them around and be able to study them from different perspectives,” said Chad Greer, Corner Greer & Assoc.

“While our students are here, they’re using things that are very industry-specific – and there’s no learning curve when they go from class to clinic. We’re looking at – where do the computers go, not only for the students charting but also for the faculty on the other side of the wall who are doing the simulation component,” said Sherry Whiteman, MSSU Allied Health Chair.

The $40 million project will also incorporate a welcome center on one end of the building.

MSSU expects to break ground on the project in April.