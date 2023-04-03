JOPLIN, Mo. — Ask anyone who works in this building in Joplin as well as other locations in Monett, Nevada and Butler, Missouri — and they would much rather be out of business, but Children’s Center Executive Director Matt Stewart says it’s a necessity.

“We want to make sure that people are mindful that child abuse does exist and want to remind everybody to be that safe adult, make sure that they’re watching out for our kids and if they have suspicions of child abuse, go ahead and make that call to the hotline, make that call to law enforcement and let them go and investigate and make sure that we are keeping our children safe,” said Matt Stewart, Executive Director, Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.

Here’s how the facility works, a professionally trained forensic interviewer asks questions to kids in rooms like these while the rest of the team, made up of law enforcement, children’s division, and in some cases juvenile

Officers can see and hear the interview in a different room, and Lori Jones says you might be surprised what some of the center’s volunteers share in common.

“On our volunteer committee we actually have several members that are child abuse survivors and that’s meaningful when they’ve come to a place that they’re healed and they’re whole and they’re able to be advocates and give back,” said Lori Jones, Development Coordinator, Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri.

As a former Joplin police officer and later chief of that department, Matt Stewart remembers what it was like before the Children’s Center was around and says the investigation and prosecution of child abusers were much more difficult for everyone involved, especially the victim’s themselves.

“And so it used to before child advocacy centers a child would be questioned and talked to multiple times before that case ever went to trial, which caused confusion for that child and made that child maybe change their story sometimes, now we try and reduce the number of times the child has to tell their story by doing the interview here while the entire team is here to watch that interview,” said Stewart.

About 70% of the victims they encounter have been sexually abused while the remaining 30% are victims of physical abuse.

Stewart says there are usually just over 1000 young people that are brought to their facilities per year, but last year, he said that number was closer to eleven hundred.