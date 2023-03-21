KSNF/KODE — An annual grant program in Joplin is looking for a new round of projects to fund.

The W.R. Corley Memorial Trust has supported dozens of agencies in the last few years, everything from Bright Futures Joplin and the MSSU Foundation to the Community Clinic and Watered Gardens.

Last year alone, that added up to nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

Southwest Missouri Bank is in charge of the trust and will take applications through May first.

Corley was a local businessman and philanthropist who passed away in 2019.