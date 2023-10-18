JOPLIN, Mo. — The application period for grants worth $250,000 will soon be coming to an end. October 31st is the application deadline for Sparklight’s “Charitable Giving Fund,” which awards $250,000 in grants annually to nonprofit organizations.

Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and other Cable One brands. The grants will be focused on supporting education and digital literacy, hunger relief and food insecurity, and community development.

Last year the company awarded grants to nearly 60 nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance, and supplying food to those in need.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts. You can apply for a Chairtable Giving Fund grant, HERE.