JOPLIN, Mo. — With no winning ticket for the Powerball yet, that big prize is still up for grabs.

The Powerball jackpot is at 760 million dollars right now – that’s a 380 million dollar cash value.

There hasn’t been a grand prize winner in about two months.

Although the odds of winning are not the most favorable – customers here locally are still buying tickets.

With the next drawing being tonight, we caught up with some folks today to see what they would do with their winnings.

“I would give it away because you would acquire too many friends that you didn’t know and I got a lot of friends I already know. So anyway, give it away, more blessed to give away than it is to receive anyway,” said Lonnie Stansberry, buying Powerball tickets.

“Give it to somebody who needs it, I don’t need it, I’m good. God has blessed me, I got everything I need. I don’t know.. I might.. I don’t know what I would do with it. I would give it to people who need it and use it wisely, wouldn’t change my life at all,” said Randol Phnimno, buying Powerball tickets.

Almost everyone we talked to said they would give it away in some way.