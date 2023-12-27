JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s barely a week on the job for Joplin’s newest City Council member, and less than four months until he’s done.

Anthony Monteleone, Joplin Council Member: “I love Joplin – been here all my life, was born here, raised here.”

And now Anthony Monteleone is back on the City Council – for a second time.

“I initially did not expect to put my name in the hat. But after seeing coverage about what they were looking for in a potential candidate, they were asking for someone who wasn’t looking to run and someone who had had prior experience. So I fit the bill,” said Anthony Monteleone, Joplin Council Member.

Monteleone says it’s a job he takes seriously, spending hours reading council packets to get ready for lengthy council meetings.

But he’s happy to fill in for a few months using his previous council experience – when he held a seat from 2018 to 2022.

“A lot has changed in two years. And I would say mostly for the positive so there are projects that weren’t here when I left them and started. I’m having to educate myself on where we are with those projects. And there have been other programs that were just beginning and now that are closing in on deadlines which is fantastic as well,” said Monteleone.

He’s excited to see the council looking at plans to upgrade public safety facilities and hopes to see a vote on citywide high-speed internet during the next few months he’s in office.

“We started moving in that direction. The pandemic really solidified that for the city to realize that having high-speed internet available for our citizens to either do work do school that became a strong priority for us and I think there’s gonna be some very good news coming real soon in the future on what’s going on there,” said Monteleone.

Monteleone has lived in the metro area his entire life and is happy to have the chance to give back, something he encourages others to do as well.

“If there’s something you love about Joplin, get involved with it. It doesn’t have to be in a big way but there’s always a room and a space for you. // 745 Joplin has at the city level multiple boards and commissions that deal with anything you’re interested in,” said Monteleone.

He will hold the council seat until April when voters choose a permanent replacement on Election Day.