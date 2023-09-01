JOPLIN, Mo. — An area shelter gets a financial boost from a local business.

An anonymous Joplin area bank provided Souls Harbor with a check for over $1,200 Friday. The ministry’s leader, Dianna Gurley, says she already knows where it will be spent: at the grocery store.

“Right now donations are very beneficial. We have the food pantry that’s being depleted very quickly, very often, and so that’s going to mean a lot to us,” said Gurley.

With the ever-rising cost of food, Gurley says items are going out of their food pantry faster now than ever before.