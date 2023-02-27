JOPLIN, Mo. — Area teachers are getting help with some school supplies.

Bright Futures is putting on its Annual Teacher Supply Giveaway.

The organization receives donations throughout the year for the teachers to use in their classes.

Today, volunteers from the Chamber of Commerce organized the donations and put them into a pop-up store where local teachers can “shop” for free later this week.

“It’s amazing, There are tons of new decorations. Seasonal decor because teachers like to decorate their classrooms, especially elementary school, and middle school and so they love it. It’s things they don’t have to spend their own money on,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Coordinator.

“I think this is going to be really helpful. they got decorations, they got school supplies. lots of things they can use throughout the year,” said Alaina Clayton, Chamber Member.

The store is open to Joplin teachers Thursday, March 2nd.

Members of the chamber will return that day to help with the event and tear it down.