JOPLIN, Mo. — You may have seen them walking the streets, or on street corners, but most people have never seen where people who are homeless stay overnight.

Tammy Walker knows exactly where to look to find their outdoor shelters.

“There are actual chairs burned out places where they’ve had a fire, some things that look newer than some of the other areas that we went by, there are even trash cans out here,” said Tammy Walker, Economic Security Community Development Director.

That’s because she organizes the annual homeless point-in-time count.

The count is a federal requirement for housing and urban development.

Walker explains why it’s so important to conduct.

“For us to number one, raise the issue of homelessness in our community as a social issue, figure out maybe where gaps in services are, um, we collect data and information we can utilize to help us apply for more funding local, state and federal,” said Walker.

In Joplin, the event is organized by economic security and consists of five teams of two people going to areas frequented by the homeless.

As part of the same event, groups of other social service workers spent the day getting a count of people living in area homeless shelters.

Walking along with Walker was Isa Greenwood who also works for economic security, but this was her first time to experience the point-in-time count, and she says it was eye-opening to say the least.

“You can kind of visualize maybe how these people are doing it, living outside in the elements, but until you actually walk these steps, I don’t think it sinks in,” said Isa Greenwood, Economic Security Resource Development Director.

Walker says meeting with the homeless can hopefully be the first step towards getting them off the streets and back into being productive members of the community.

“It helps us connect with people when we’re visiting with them in person and then we can try and offer them services and connect them to different programs in the community,” said Walker.

You can find more information on the Point-in-Time Homeless Count here.