JOPLIN, Mo. — Things are heating up at the Joplin Empire Market today. (Saturday)

It was all part of the market’s annual Pepper Fest — just in time for National Farmers Market Week.

Folks were invited to a fresh salsa tasting, a hot sauce challenge, margaritas, and more.

And according to Joplin Empire Market Director Lindsay Gagnon — this event was created to help out the abundance of peppers farmers harvest around this time each year.

“Anything that a farmer brings to market, if they don’t sell it that day, they have to figure out a different way to create a value-added product, whether that’s turning the peppers into salsa themselves,” said Lindsay Gagnon, Joplin Empire Market Director for Downtown Joplin Alliance.

The Joplin Empire Market is open every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.