QUAPAW, Okla. — The men and women credited with making Freeman Health System a success received some special attention Thursday night.

They were the guests of honor at the annual Nursing Gala at Downstream Casino Resort. The health system employs more than 1,200 nurses. This event is designed to celebrate, honor, and acknowledge their tireless work — and for some, their accomplishments over the course of the past year.

This year’s theme — “A Night Among the Stars.”

“Our nurses are special, because they always put their patients first. They’re dedicated to them. They’re committed to the mission of Freeman Health System. And providing every patient with the most exceptional care possible,” said Paula Baker, FHS President & CEO.

“I think a lot of people really look forward to this event as an opportunity to come together outside of work, to have fun with their peers, to have a nurses night out, to get dressed up, and just really to celebrate together and have a good time,” said Jeanee Kennedy, FHS Chief Nursing Officer.’

This gala also raises money for the Freeman Nursing Education Fund — which has awarded close to $170,00 to 175 nurses since 2014.